Manchester United enter race to sign LaLiga star linked with move to Arsenal: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 23-year-old Spanish shot-stopper has 25 LaLiga appearances this season, maintaining four clean sheets.

Earlier this month, multiple reports from Spain (h/t Football 365) linked Joan Garcia to a potential move to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is reportedly adamant about signing a new goalkeeper due to David Raya's poor form this season. The coach believes Raya is not a long-term solution for the Gunners and has been monitoring Garcia's situation for a while.

The Spaniard's contract with Espanyol runs until June 2028 with a reported €30 million release clause - a number that Arsenal is ready to meet. However, a new report from SPORT claims that Manchester United have also entered the race to sign Joan Garcia. The Red Devils have not benefitted much from Andre Onana's performance, who came during former coach Erik ten Hag's tenure.

The Cameroon international has conceded 132 goals in 86 appearances for Manchester United across competitions. Given Onana's inconsistency, Ruben Amorim could benefit from securing the services of a new emerging shot-stopper such as Joan Garcia.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are reportedly not keen on selling Joan Garcia. However, the LaLiga side cannot prevent the move if Arsenal or Man United pay the goalkeeper's release clause. Moreover, both offers could offer a major boost to Garcia from both financial and a sporting perspective, making it unlikely for the deals to not go through.

It remains to be seen whether Joan Garcia ends up this summer with two Premier League juggernauts interested in his services.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville claims Arsenal did not want to sign Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling - Source: Getty

In an interview with The Overlap, Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that Arsenal did not want to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. The 30-year-old joined the Gunners on loan last summer.

Neville said (via Metro):

"Do you know what I think they've done? In the last part of the summer transfer window, I'm not sure they wanted to sign Raheem Sterling. I'm not sure Arsenal, as a club, wanted him. I think Arteta thought Sterling can play in all the positions up top and basically told the club to get him in as cover. I think that's what he said."

Since his arrival, Raheem Sterling has recorded one goal and two assists in 21 outings across competitions for the Gunners. Speaking further about his poor form, the Manchester United legend added:

"He can play across the frontline so Arteta has looked at him as his second or third striker. They've ended up backing him and I think that's put them off doing another deal in January of the same ilk because they're thinking we brought Sterling in and Arteta hasn't really used him."

Arteta's side is currently second in the Premier League with 54 points off 27 games. Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently 14th in the table with 33 points off 27 games.

