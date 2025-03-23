Manchester United enter race to sign Newcastle United star for cut-price - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly chasing Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff. The club are preparing to reshuffle their options in the midfield. United were interested in Longstaff in 2019 but refused to pay the Magpies’ £50 million asking price.

With Longstaff’s circumstances now different, United are open to engaging with the prospect. The 27-year-old is not getting regular games this season, having started just eight matches in the Premier League. He has appeared in 28 matches across competitions, but his playing time has come to 1,154 minutes.

The homegrown midfielder was contracted until 2025 but the club triggered an option to extend for another year. However, his future remains in the balance, and Manchester United have begun to monitor his situation in hopes of a cut-price deal, according to Chronicle Live (via Metro).

The Red Devils are not the only interested party. Everton are also in the running for Longstaff's services. Although the 27-year-old is reportedly hesitant about moving away from his boyhood club, he is believed to be open to the promise of more minutes on the pitch.

For Newcastle, a sale may alleviate some Financial Fair Play angst, as any fee they receive for him will be counted as pure profit, given his academy upbringing.

Manchester United eye Wolves star as left-wing-back solution

According to Football Insider (via The People's Person), Manchester United are considering a summer approach for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Ruben Amorim looking to strengthen his left-wing-back options. Wolves would be open to selling the full-back, who has long been a target for the Red Devils, so a move may finally happen.

The 23-year-old has been a rare bright spot for the Midlands side in a disappointing season, contributing four goals and five assists in 32 matches. His form has caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs while Wolves have placed a £60 million price tag on his head.

However, this fee has been reduced. With his contract running out in 2026 and with no agreement to an extension yet, they could lower the price to around £40 million.

Also, the Red Devils are still on the lookout for a left-sided defender despite bringing in Patrick Dorgu in January. Ait-Nouri is viewed as a much-needed addition ahead of next season, with Luke Shaw struggling for fitness and little depth behind Dorgu.

