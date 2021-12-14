Manchester United 'enter transfer poker' to sign Chelsea contract rebel - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger next summer. The Red Devils have been added as outside contenders for the German defender, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Sky Deutschland are running a report today claiming Rudiger has not penned a pre-contract with Real Madrid, as suggested by the UK media.

The German report claims nothing has been agreed just yet and has revealed interest from PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Chelsea are keen to keep Antonio Rudiger at the club beyond this season but are yet to agree on a new deal.

The former AS Roma defender has already rejected the offer put on the table by the club, with reports suggesting the two parties are far off on their valuation.

Antonio Rudiger linked with Manchester United by BBC pundit

BBC pundit Garth Crooks linked Antonio Rudiger with Manchester United earlier this week with a cheeky mention in his column. While the pundit's mention was merely a way to throw light on the situation, things may have changed since then.

He wrote:

"Regular readers will know how highly I rate Rudiger. The Germany international has been outstanding for Chelsea for some time. He made my team of the season and if he keeps playing the way he is at the moment, he's odds-on to do it again. His performance against a stubborn Leeds, who were to some extent responsible for their own downfall, was quite brilliant.

"There is some speculation Rudiger might still have contractual issues with Chelsea. If that is the case I suggest they solve them very quickly. Stick him in a Manchester United shirt, for example, and suddenly they become a very attractive proposition. In plain language, Chelsea simply cannot afford to lose him – and certainly not to one of their rivals."

Chelsea have other contract situations to solve at the same time. Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract at the end of the season, but the two centre-backs are reportedly close to penning new deals.

