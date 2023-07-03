Manchester United to enter race for €30m-rated Barcelona target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to enter the race to sign Barcelona target and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The defensive midfielder was a key cog in Walid Regragui's Morocco team that finished fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He's also one of Fiorentina's most important players, making 107 appearances in the last three seasons.

Amrabat seems set to leave La Viola this summer for a new project. According to journalist Sara Meini (h/t Fichajes.net), Manchester United have thrown their name in the hat for the 26-year-old's services.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are believed to have interest in Amrabat, whose contract runs out in 2024. Fiorentina have placed a €30 million price tag on him, and it remains to be seen if cash-strapped Barca are open to meeting that sum.

They have been forced to come up with a feasibility plan this summer to prove their financial health to La Liga. According to Gerard Romero (h/t BarcaBlaugranes), the plan has been approved by the league, which means Barca can start to get their financial affairs in order for next season.

However, that doesn't mean they can sign any player. Only time will tell if they can put enough aside to onboard Amrabat ahead of Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Manchester United target wants to play in Spain amid Barcelona interest

Sofyan Amrabat's brother, Nordin Amrabat, said in a recent interview that the Fiorentina midfielder wants to play at the top level.

Ridiculing West Ham United's reported interest in his brother, Nordin told ESPN (h/t MoroccoWorldNews):

"Sofyan to West Ham? No, he wants to go to the top, and his desire is to play in Spain. At Barcelona, he is high on the list, but you know Barca’s financial situation."

Sofyan Amrabat himself spoke of his admiration for Diego Simeone's style of play at Atletico Madrid. The defensive midfielder said in January (via Marca):

"What Simeone does, what he achieved … He coached Atletico de Madrid for many years. I like his style of play. The players in his team are physically strong and aggressive. I like to play this way."

The Fiorentina midfielder, who's wanted by Manchester United, did not rule out a move to the Premier League either. Before his team's UEFA Europa Conference League final loss against West Ham United, he said (h/t Daily Mail):

"Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league, one of the strongest in the world. Of course, in England the intensity is very high, so I think it could suit me."

The Hammers beat La Viola 2-1 in the final.

