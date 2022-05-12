Manchester United and Erik ten Hag to hold crucial talks in Amsterdam after Ajax win league title: Reports

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hold a recruitment meeting with the club ahead of next season, according to reports.

Ten Hag guided Ajax to their third Eredivise under his reign with a game to spare as they beat Heerenveen 5-0 on Wednesday, 11 May.

Rob Dawson of ESPN reported that Old Trafford officials will hold talks with Ten Hag in Amsterdam the following day in regards to potential incomings and outgoings this summer.

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Erik ten Hag trying to get a head start with the Man United job. Dutch title clinched last night and today holding a recruitment meeting with United representatives in Amsterdam. Potential ins and outs being discussed. Erik ten Hag trying to get a head start with the Man United job. Dutch title clinched last night and today holding a recruitment meeting with United representatives in Amsterdam. Potential ins and outs being discussed.

The 52-year-old will be keen to implement his own style of play on his Manchester United team while bringing the average age of the squad down.

The three-time European champions have endured a miserable season. They face a battle to finish sixth in the Premier League following a series of humiliating defeats, including a 4-0 loss at Brighton last time out (May 7).

Interim manager Ralf Ragnick told Sky Sports (via The Mirror) that he expects the club to sign 'six or eight new players' upon Ten Hag's arrival. Rangnick added that he will speak to the Dutchman once United and Ajax's campaigns finish. The future Austria boss said:

"There is already at least something like a number of players that are really top players for this club but as I said we need all the other areas. (I) suppose there will be six or eight new players. They should be top players to strengthen the quality of the squad."

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Barcelona are reportedly considering selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer. The Catalan side are looking for €70-80 million for their star midfielder. dlvr.it/SQBYVG Barcelona are reportedly considering selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer. The Catalan side are looking for €70-80 million for their star midfielder. dlvr.it/SQBYVG

Manchester United legend praises Ten Hag for his success at Ajax

During De Godenzonen's title celebrations at the Johan Cruijff Arena, club CEO and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar thanked ten Hag for his dedication during his four-and-a-half-year spell in charge. The legendary Dutch shot-stopper stated (as per The Mirror):

“Erik, sometimes I thought, 'you are a weird man’. But you surpassed all expectations."

“Dominant football, semi-final (of the) Champions League, league titles. You will leave for a club that is close to my heart. I wish you all the best there. Thank you, Erik ten Hag!"

The future Red Devils boss said in reply:

"(I have) brought a certain culture to this club. A winner's mentality."

Ten Hag has won 158 out of 214 games in charge of the Eredivisie giants. He was seconds away from guiding the first side from outside of Europe's top 5 leagues to reach the Champions League final in 15 years in 2019. However, his Ajax team fell agonizingly short to Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today.Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today. 🇳🇱 #MUFCBarça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. https://t.co/2eJHJ2XWGM

