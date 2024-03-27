Manchester United and European giants in race to sign Serie A defender - Reports

Manchester United have joined Atletico Madrid in their bid to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, who is having an excellent season in Serie A. Both sides need central defensive reinforcement, as they expect personnel changes in the summer transfer window.

Colombia international Lucumi joined Bologna from Belgian outfit KRC Genk ahead of the 2022-23 season and has become a stalwart at the back for the club. The 25-year-old has caught the eye with his quality in Serie A, and is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Erik ten Hag's side are prepared to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid for the left-sided central defender, as they prepare for a summer overhaul at the back. With Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans set to be out of a contract, and Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire set to entertain interest, they need defensive reinforcement.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, need a new centre-back as Mario Hermoso is set to leave once his contract expires in the summer. The Spanish side may not have the finances of Manchester United, but they will surely tempt Lucumi.

TMW reports that the defender is valued at around €20 million by Bologna, who are in no rush to sell him despite evident interest. Thiago Motta's side are performing excellently in Italy this season and are in fourth place in the league standings.

Jhon Lucumi has featured 22 times for Bologna across all competitions this season, helping them keep eight clean sheets. He was also in action for Colombia during the international break, featuring for the entirety of both their wins against Spain and Romania.

Manchester United linked with move for Premier League ace

Manchester United have been linked with a move for England international striker Ivan Toney, who is expected to leave Brentford in the summer. The 28-year-old is being considered as the club is looking to sign an experienced striker to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Toney is now on the radar of Manchester United after internal deliberation at the club, who will have to battle Chelsea and Arsenal for his signature. The Brentford man was on the scoresheet in his first start for England when they faced Belgium in a friendly on Tuesday, March 26.

Toney scored 20 Premier League goals in 2022-23 before his ban for breaching football betting rules, and scored four goals in his first five appearances since his return. The striker is regarded as one of the best in England, and will likely move to a top side after the Euros.