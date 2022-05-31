Manchester United express interest in 23-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly set his sights on signing midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Dutch manager is keeping tabs on his contract situation and will be ready to make a move if anything develops.

As per a report by The Sun, the Englishman's contract talks have stalled, and the Red Devils boss is keen to take the opportunity and snap him up.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Erik ten Hag watching Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea as Man Utd consider swoop for England star thesun.co.uk/sport/18740526… Erik ten Hag watching Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea as Man Utd consider swoop for England star thesun.co.uk/sport/18740526…

Chelsea's 'Player of the Season' for the second year running ended as their top scorer in the 2021-22 season and led their assist charts too. He scored 13 goals and made 16 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona are also monitoring his situation alongside Manchester United.

Manchester United are set to lose Paul Pogba and Juan Mata this summer, with Nemanja Matic also on his way out. Hence, they could use someone like Mount to bolster their midfield and attack.

Manchester United target Mason Mount on Chelsea's season

Mason Mount was presented with the Player of the Season award on the final day of the season. He was delighted to pick up the award for the second season running and said on Chelsea's official Twitter handle:

"If someone had told me that in my first seasons I would win this twice I would never have believed them at all. It is a massive thank you to the fans because they are always behind me and it has been a difficult last couple of weeks for myself, but with the support they have given me they keep pushing me. The boys help me as well and we have been very strong throughout the season to stay together and not let anything bother us."

Continuing to talk about the season and the plans for the next one, he said:

"It has been a rollercoaster of a season. I feel like you always say that at the end of a season but this season and the circumstances we have had to go through have been different, but we have gone into every game with the same mentality and been focused for everything."

He added:

"Yes we could have done better, we strive to do better, but the way the boys have handled it throughout the season, the staff, us as a club, has been brilliant and we will be back next season."

Interestingly, Manchester United signed Juan Mata in 2014 after he won back-to-back Player of the Season awards in his first two seasons at Chelsea.

