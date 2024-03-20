Manchester United express interest in bringing 28-year-old ex-Arsenal star back to Premier League - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal forward and current Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are looking at Gnabry, 28, to fill a potential void that could be left by Jadon Sancho. Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, more than four months after his most recent competitive appearance for Manchester United.

The Englishman did not play as he failed to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag following a publicized spat between the two.

Fichajes.net's report further states that rumors around Gnabry leaving Bayern have emerged on the back of him receiving reduced minutes since his return from injury. The German sustained a muscle injury back in December, which kept him out until this month.

Since returning in the Bavarians' 3-0 win over Lazio in the UEFA Champions League on March 5, he has played just 47 regulation minutes across their next two games. Gnabry has showed his quality in that time though, scoring once apiece in each match.

It's worth noting that he also missed time due to injury earlier in the season after suffering a hip issue and a forearm fracture. All of this has meant he has played just 14 matches across competitions this season, down from 47 last term.

Fichajes.net's report also stated that Manchester United signing the former Arsenal man could come down to whether they manage to sell Sancho in the summer. It added that United have not made any concrete offers for the player.

Looking at Manchester United-linked Serge Gnabry's club career so far

Serge Gnabry's youth career saw him move through multiple German clubs, including Weissach, GSV Hemmingen, Ditzingen, Feuerbach and Stuttgarter Kickers. He joined VfB Stuttgart's youth team in 2010 before joining the same at Arsenal a year later.

Gnabry excelled for the Gunners' U21s, recording 12 goals and eight assists in 38 matches, while also netting four times in three UEFA Youth League games for their U19s. He then made it into the senior team, but played just 18 times before joining West Bromwich Albion on loan for the first half of the 2015-16 season.

The Manchester United target returned to Arsenal in January 2016, upon which he was sold to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Gnabry went onto play 27 times during the remainder of the campaign before Bayern Munich signed him in 2017.

He spent the 2017-18 season on loan at TSG Hoffenheim, recording 10 goals and seven assists in 26 matches across competitions. He returned to Bayern in the summer of 2018 and has stayed there since, scoring 84 goals and laying out 51 assists in 233 appearances, and winning 14 titles.