Manchester United eye 26-year-old La Liga forward as Erik ten Hag wants goalscorers added to the squad - Reports

Manchester United are keen to add Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri to their squad in the January transfer window, as per Sun Sport. The Red Devils are reportedly keen to add forwards to their team after their early season struggles in front of goal.

The 26-year-old Sevilla forward has registered nine goals and two assists in 24 games this season. Despite his goals, Sevilla are struggling at the 15th place in La Liga and also finished at the bottom of their Champions League group.

United have problems of their own, with their attackers failing to be consistent this season. Marcus Rashford, who netted 30 goals across competitions last season, has netted only twice in 21 games in this campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund netted five goals in United's failed Champions League campaign but is yet to open his account in English football. Anthony Martial has also netted just twice across competitions while wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho have zero goal contributions.

It is understandable why United are keen to add new faces to their frontline. They are currently seventh in the league standings and will hope to improve on that in the second half of the season in order to qualify for the Champions League once again.

As per the Sun, En-Nesyri could cost the Red Devils around £16 million, with his Sevilla contract set to expire in 2025.

Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction for West Ham United vs Manchester United

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has, meanwhile, backed Manchester United to beat West Ham United in their weekend Premier League clash.

He told Paddypower:

"Manchester United got a good draw at Liverpool and West Ham hammered Wolves 3-0. I’m going to go for Manchester United. It’s David Moyes against his old club and they’re up to eighth. Manchester United just have to be better than they have been and, actually, against Liverpool I thought they did really well."

The game will be played at the London Stadium on December 23.

