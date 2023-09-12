Manchester United eye £52 million move for ex-Arsenal star after uncertainty over Antony and Jadon Sancho – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to launch a £52 million move to lure ex-Arsenal star Serge Gnabry away from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024.

The Red Devils are currently dealing with an offensive selection dilemma, with both Antony and Jadon Sancho out of Erik ten Hag's plans. They are said to be drawing up transfer ideas to fill a hole on their right flank.

As of now, Manchester United have placed Antony on leave until further notice due to the left-footed winger's latest abuse allegations. They are also allegedly looking to part ways with Sancho on at least a loan basis following the Englishman's falling-out with his manager.

According to Fichajes, Ten Hag has expressed a serious interest in adding Gnabry to his ranks ahead of the 2024-25 season. He is also believed to be backed by his club's top brass due to the aforesaid situation.

The Manchester United hierarchy are thought to view him as a valuable addition to the squad due to his prior experience in the Premier League. They are also impressed with the German's speed, dribbling and finishing and are interested in securing him for around £52 million.

Gnabry, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Allianz Arena, could opt to leave the Bavarians in search of a new adventure in the near future. Should he join the Red Devils, he would establish himself as a crucial starter on the back his 17 goals and 12 assists last season.

A right-footed versatile operator, the Arsenal academy graduate has helped Bayern lift a total of 14 trophies. He has helped them win five straight Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League crown, scoring 81 goals and contributing 51 assists in 221 matches so far.

Jadon Sancho could yet stay at Manchester United, says transfer guru Fabrizio Romano

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that Jadon Sancho could still have a future at Manchester United despite his remarks about Erik ten Hag last week. He said:

"I think there is a way back for him at Old Trafford. Let's see how the conversation between Sancho and Erik ten Hag will go. We just need to wait now and it remains the case that United were simply not happy with his approach in training last week – there is nothing else to say in terms of concerns about his mentality or personality."

Sancho, 23, has struggled to settle in at Old Trafford since arriving in a £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has been in and out of the team under Erik ten Hag due to reported mental health issues.

Since the start of last season, the 23-cap England international has had to make do with a squad role at Manchester United. He has started 29 of his 44 matches, contributing seven goals and three assists.