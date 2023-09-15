Manchester United eye move for 22-year-old forward next summer – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in luring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia away from Napoli to bolster their offensive depth in the future.

The Red Devils have struggled to find a stable solution to their frontline since Erik ten Hag's arrival last summer. While Marcus Rashford has often been shoehorned as a number nine, Antony and Jadon Sancho currently find their respective futures at Old Trafford in doubt.

Hence, according to Fichajes, Manchester United have identified Kvaratskhelia as a potential target. They are confident that the Georgian would breathe new life into their team ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, the Old Trafford outfit are believed to face stern negotiations from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. They could have to come up with a transfer offer of over £100 million to seal the player's services.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, shot to recognition with his 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 Serie A matches last season. He also shone in the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals and providing four assists for the Partenopei in nine tournament matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

Due to his brilliant performances on the left flank, the Dinamo Tbilisi youth product was linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid earlier this year. However, with four years still left on his Napoli contract, he has been tough to prise away from his club.

Should Kvaratskhelia secure a permanent transfer to Manchester United, he could prove to be a transformational signing for them. He would form a fine offensive trio alongside Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

So far, the 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee has netted 14 goals and provided 18 assists in 45 matches across all competitions for Rudi Garcia's side.

Pundit wants Manchester United attacker to start over Alejandro Garnacho in next game

Manchester United are in the middle of a selection headache now, with both Jadon Sancho and Antony not in Erik ten Hag's plans. While they have grown tired of the former's reported lack of work ethic, they have placed the Brazilian on leave owing to his abuse allegations.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, ex-Manchester United defender Paul Parker asserted that Facundo Pellistri should start over Alejandro Garnacho in their team's Premier League contest against Brighton. He elaborated:

"I would go with Pellistri over Garnacho on the right wing. I think Garnacho has done well when coming off the bench but at this moment, I look at him as an impact player. Pellistri got something about him. He has this willingness and desire to do really well. He makes something out of nothing and he is a workaholic."

Pellistri, 21, has found a rare chance of showcasing his ability to both his manager and fans. He has contributed one assist in 232 minutes of action, spread across 12 appearances across competitions since arriving from Penarol for around £9 million in the summer of 2020.