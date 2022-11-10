Manchester United eye move for 23-year-old striker next summer - Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a move for 23-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next season, according to the Manchester Evening News,

Since joining the club in 2020 in an €80 million move from Lille, Osimhen has been an important player for Napoli. In 75 games, he has scored 37 goals and provided 12 assists. Osimhen's current contract with the Serie A club runs until 2025.

The Nigerian has been in fine form for the Italian side so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 13 games. Meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this term. Erik ten Hag's side have scored just 18 goals in 13 Premier League outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in and out of the side while Anthony Martial has had to deal with injuries. Marcus Rashford has shown glimpses of his talent but the Englishman is yet to deliver in front of goal on a consistent basis

Fans are keen to see Ten Hag add an attacker to his squad and will want a transfer to happen as early as January. However, with Napoli playing in the Champions League and United in the UEFA Europa League, it's unlikely that the Red Devils will be able to sign the player during the winter transfer window.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford recently spoke about regaining his form

Rashford has partially recovered his form this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 17 games. The striker explained how taking a break during the summer helped him recover his form.

Rashford said (via the club's official website):

“It was time away from everything, I think physically I needed a rest, and I've probably needed a rest for a while, but mentally, just to have two weeks or whatever it was to just switch off – it's something that I probably don't do enough. Because we're obviously really busy and there's always something to look forward to, and something to work towards."

Rashford continued:

“I didn't know I needed it. But when I've had it, when I've come back, and even towards the back end of [the] holidays, I just felt in a different headspace, to be honest.”

