Manchester United eye move for Valencia midfielder with £92m release clause

Manchester United are considering a move from Valencia's Serbian midfielder Uros Racic, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighs up the strength of his squad ahead of the start of the new season.

Racic has a £92m release clause in his contract, which will probably not be met by any side in the current transfer window, considering the existing financial climate. However, given that the Spanish club themselves are in dire financial health, they are said to be willing to sanction a deal for a fraction of the release clause amount.

Racic joined Valencia in 2018, but has really not been able to make any kind of impact for their first-team, with two loan spells so far, to Tenerife and Famalicao in successive seasons.

He did play a starring role for Famalicao in the Liga NOS in Portugal though, with the team surprising many in the run to finish sixth in the league.

Racic has now come back to Valencia, and could play a more significant role for them this season, if he remains at the club. They have already sold midfielders Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin, and could do with some quality in central midfield.

Racic is a deep-lying midfielder, who has been touted to perform Nemanja Matic's role, if he signs for the club, as they still attempt to figure out the best way to get the best out of both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, while starting them at the same time.

The Sun have also said that Manchester United see Racic as someone to even potentially play Pogba's role in the side, if need be, and that would add much needed quality in depth in midfield for Solskjaer.

In the past few days, it was suggested that Manchester United were preparing a £28m bid for the Serbian, but reports from Spain claim that an official bid hasn't yet been forthcoming from the Red Devils.

Manchester United yet to make official approach for Uros Racic

Advertisement

Uros Racic has had loan spells at Tenerife and Famalicao from Valencia

Valencia-based journalist Hector Gomez cofirmed that Manchester United’s interest was very real, but at this point, it is nothing more than that.

El entorno de Racic confirma interés de @ManUtd_Es en el jugador pero NO la oferta de 30 millones. Vamos a ver si realmente hay oferta final o sólo se queda en el interés. pic.twitter.com/LM5t9f5d5W — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) September 15, 2020

Manchester United have already signed one midfielder in this summer transfer window, having secured the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already secured the signing of one central midfielder in this window, with Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax.