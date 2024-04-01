Manchester United eye moves for Luton and Fulham stars to bolster squad next season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Football Transfers reports that the Red Devils are admirers of Barkley and Adarabioyo. The duo have been impressing at their respective club and could be viewed as low-cost options to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad.

Barkley, 30, has been a standout performer for Luton in their relegation battle this season. The English midfielder has appeared 30 times across competitions, registering four goals and six assists. His contract expiration date is undisclosed but it's suggested to be this summer.

The former Chelsea playmaker joined the Hatters after his contract with OGC Nice last summer. The Ligue 1 side are owned by Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team feel Barkley's versatility would suit the Red Devils.

Adarabioyo, 26, has earned plaudits for consistent performances at the heart of Fulham's defense. He's made 21 appearances across competitions, helping Marco Silva's side keep six clean sheets.

The English defender was born in Manchester and rose through Manchester City's youth ranks. He joined the Cottagers from United's cross-city rivals in October 2020 for around £2 million.

The duo look to be on Ratcliffe's list as he looks to overhaul Ten Hag's squad this summer. Many of the Dutchman's camp face uncertain futures including Raphael Varane and Casemiro with the former's contract up this summer.

Manchester United will reportedly swoop for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise

Jarrad Branthwaite has attracted interest from Europe's powerhouses.

Manchester United are expected to undergo a busy summer rebuild after Ratcliffe and his team take over sporting operations at Old Trafford. They want to add strength in depth but also spend big on two Premier League gems.

The source above reports that Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a top priority for United. The 21-year-old is on several European giants' radars including Real Madrid and City.

Branthwaite has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, helping the Toffees keep 10 clean sheets. He's valued at £75 million but Manchester United feel a £65 million fee may secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's attack looks to be on the agenda for Ratcliffe and his team this summer. They want to add a new winger in the form of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

The French attacker has starred for the Eagles for several years and his stock is high. The 22-year-old has registered six goals and three assists in 11 games across competitions this season.

Olise signed a new four-year deal with Palace last summer after snubbing interest from Chelsea. This new contract includes an undisclosed release clause but is thought to be worth a lot more than his previous £35 million one.

