Manchester United eye 'next Jude Bellingham' as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster squad - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Abdellah Ouazane. Due to his playing style, he has been likened to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

The Red Devils are looking for a major overhaul of their squad in the summer under Ruben Amorim. However, they have a limited budget and will need to sell before investing heavily. Hence, they are looking to spend on youngsters, who are unlikely to cost a lot and will help the club in the long term.

As per Daily Mail (via GOAL), Manchester United are interested in signing Abdellah Ouazane this summer. The midfielder can play as a central or an attacking midfielder. His playing style has seen many label him the 'next Jude Bellingham', as per the report.

Ouazane plies his trade for Ajax's U17 side and has recorded one goal and one assist for them. He also impressed with Morocco U17 in the Africa U17 Cup of Nations earlier this year. He scored two goals and provided two assists in four appearances.

Ouazane is 16 and has yet to make his senior debut, and hence, will likely join Manchester United's academy if they sign him. However, the club has recently given senior opportunities to many young players like Harry Amass, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven, and more.

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's second-half collapse against Newcastle

The Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday in the Premier League. Sandro Tonali scored a brilliant goal in the 24th minute before Alejandro Garnacho restored parity in the 37th minute. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, it was a total collapse from Manchester United in the second half. Harvey Barnes scored in the 49th minute after some excellent work from Tino Livramento. Barnes added another in the 64th minute after a slip from Noussair Mazraoui. Altay Bayindir's mistake then allowed Bruno Guimaraes to make it 4-1 in the 77th minute.

After the game, Ruben Amorim reflected on his side's second half performance, saying (via manutd.com):

"When we suffered the second goal, at the beginning of the second half, we went down. We need to be better in these moments. We need to control it. They are already a really, really good team but then, with the mistakes we made, we helped give the opponents confidence to win the game."

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League standings, and all their hopes for this season hinge on the UEFA Europa League. They will host Olympique Lyon in the quarter-finals second leg on April 17, having drawn 2-2 in the first leg last week.

