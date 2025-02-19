Manchester United eye Premier League manager if they decide to sack Ruben Amorim - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Thomas Frank if they decide to sack Ruben Amorim. They've been impressed by the Brentford head coach and could look to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag in October 2024 amidst a poor run of form and appointed Amorim. However, things haven't improved under him and they have lost eight of their last 12 games in the Premier League. They sit 15th in the standings, 12 points above the relegation zone.

Manchester United lost 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday, February 16. This marked their 12th defeat in 25 league games this season. The last time they lost 12 of their first 25 league games in a season was in the 1973-74 season when they were relegated.

Hence, as per Daily Mail (via Fichajes.net), the club hierarchy are considering sacking Ruben Amorim if the results don't improve soon. They have identified Thomas Frank as a potential replacement for the Portuguese. The Danish head coach has been with Brentford since 2018 and helped them get promoted to the Premier League in 2021.

Frank has won 48, drawn 34, and lost 57 of his 139 Premier League games in charge of the Bees. His contract with the club expires in 2027.

Michael Owen shares his assessment of Ruben Amorim's Manchester United after Tottenham defeat

The Red Devils lost 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 16 in the Premier League. James Maddison's 13th-minute goal was enough to help Spurs secure all three points as both sides missed a few chances after it. With the defeat, Manchester United dropped to 15th in the standings while Spurs moved to 12th.

After the game, Michael Owen shared his thoughts on Ruben Amorim on Premier League Productions. He said:

“It was a game lacking quality, with two average teams, but it’s a huge result for Spurs. It’s not getting any better for Manchester United, and they don’t look like a team at all. I like the manager, I like what he says and his demeanour, but I don’t like his team, and it’s hard to see it getting any better.”

The Red Devils have two important games coming up next as they face Everton at Goodison Park (February 22) and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford (February 26). Everton are 14th, just a point above United, while Ipswich are 18th, 12 points behind them.

