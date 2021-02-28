Manchester United consider move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly pursue a move for highly-rated Villarreal center-back Pau Torres in the summer. But the Red Devils will only move for Torres if they fail to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to Eurosport, Manchester United have been monitoring the performances of Jules Kounde for quite some time. The Frenchman is considered to be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top summer targets.

He will, however, cost Manchester United up to £60 million, which could prove to be an obstacle for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a cheaper alternative. Torres is a product of the Villarreal youth academy and made his debut for the club in the 2017-18 season.

He spent the next season on loan at Malaga, where he became a regular member of their starting XI. He returned to Villareal the following summer, and continued to put in a string of impressive performances.

Pau Torres's consistency earned him a call up to the Spanish national team for whom he has made seven appearances. Torres has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months.

Los Blancos are at risk of losing club captain Sergio Ramos in the summer. The 34-year-old's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is yet to sign a new one with the club.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are desperate to strengthen their defense in the summer. United's backline has proven to be their Achilles heel this season. Neither Victor Lindelof nor Harry Maguire have been able to instill confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with their recent performances.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of defenders in recent months. Pau Torres currently has a release clause worth £43 million, a fee which could reduce if the player decides to push for a move away from Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will, however, face heavy competition from Real Madrid for the Spaniard's signing.

Los Blancos are on the verge of signing David Alaba from Bayern Munich, who could prove to be a replacement for Sergio Ramos. Recent reports suggest that Raphael Varane could also be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, which could pave the way for Real Madrid to sign Pau Torres.

Torres is likely to prefer a move to the Spanish giants, rather than a move to the Premier League with Manchester United.