Manchester United eye surprise move for 23-year-old Barcelona target - Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move to sign Barcelona transfer target Martin Zubimendi, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Mirror).

The 23-year-old is supposedly eyed by manager Xavi Hernandez as Sergio Busquets' successor at Spotify Camp Nou. However, their plans could be spoiled by the Red Devils, who have also entered the race to secure his services.

Signing Zubimendi in the January transfer window will neither be cheap nor easy. His current contract at Sociedad only expires in the summer of 2027 and contains a €60 million release clause.

The figure increases by €5 million if any club wishes to sign the Spaniard in the January transfer window. Zubimendi has been capped once for Spain's national team but was left out of manager Luis Enrique's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Playing for a more prominent club in Europe won't harm his chances of representing Spain more often in the future. Manchester United lost Paul Pogba on a free transfer to Juventus in the summer but replenished their midfield by signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

The two 30-year-old midfielders have been a regular fixture in manager Erik ten Hag's side. They have played 38 matches combined across all competitions for Manchester United this season. However, Zubimendi's addition would add much-needed youth to the center of the park.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have Gavi and Pedri to anchor their midfield for years to come. But 34-year-old Sergio Busquets' time at Barca is numbered, and the midfielder is reportedly eager to leave the club in 2023.

Sociedad are allegedly accepting the fact that their prized midfield asset could leave for the Premier League in the future. However, they hope to keep him beyond the January window next year.

Manchester United and Barcelona have already been told about Zubimendi's strengths

Xabi Alonso, who was on Real Sociedad's books between 1999 and 2004, had already endorsed Zubimendi earlier this season.

Speaking ahead of Sociedad's 1-0 UEFA Europa League win against Manchester United on September 8, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder said (h/t the Guardian):

"Martín’s a player all coaches would want. He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself. He has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move."

"He understands what the next step is before the ball gets to him. He has that ability to organise, the axis. I loved working with him.”

Zubimendi has scored once and provided two assists in 14 games across competitions for the Basque side this season.

