Manchester United eyeing LaLiga goalkeeper as David de Gea's future remains uncertain - Reports

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as David de Gea's future remains uncertain at the club.

While De Gea's saves have been vital for United this season, his distribution of the ball has been one aspect that has been criticized by the fans.

Deanoooo 🇪🇸 @DeanoSeason David de Gea’s distribution this season so far. David de Gea’s distribution this season so far. https://t.co/lf4aGvNnan

The Spaniard is also entering the final 18 months of his current contract with the Red Devils, and Manchester United may be tempted to cash in on the 31-year-old. De Gea was recently omitted by Luis Enrique from the Spain squad for the upcoming international friendlies.

Bounou has been one of the standout performers for the Andalusian side and is giving stiff competition to Thibaut Courtois for the goalkeeper of the season award.

According to the latest report from the Mirror, United have been watching the Sevilla man for several months and have asked to be updated on the Morrocan's situation at the club.

Bounou has more than two years left on his current contract but has a release clause of £25million.

The report also states that Sevilla is aware of the interest in their goalkeeper and wants to extend his deal by two years and set the release clause at £63 million.

Atletico Madrid and a host Serie A sides are also keen on The Morrocan international who has kept 12 clean sheets in 23 appearances for the Andalusian team.

Manchester United's David de Gea recently commented that he wants to extend his stay at the club

De Gea had recently claimed that he sees his future with Manchester United.

The 31-year-old Spaniard claimed that while he was born in Madrid, he feels like he is someone from Manchester and doesn't see himself away from the Red Devils.

"I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city. Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home. I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly, I don't see myself away from Manchester United," said De Gea.

Despite making his stance clear, many fans and critics feel Manchester United will be better off without De Gea at the club.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ I think when United are considering Luis Enrique as the next manager and he hasn't even selected their undisputed number one, it tells you all you need to know about whether De Gea's future is at this club I think when United are considering Luis Enrique as the next manager and he hasn't even selected their undisputed number one, it tells you all you need to know about whether De Gea's future is at this club

While he is right up there with the best in terms of saving shots, there are many attributes of the Spaniard that have been poor.

Ultimately, the decision will lie in the hands of the new United manager.

