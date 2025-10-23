Manchester United are reportedly looking to overhaul their midfield in the next two transfer windows. They have also identified six midfield targets as they look to upgrade their midfield options to soothe Ruben Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 system.

Ad

According to talkSPORT (via GOAL), the shortlisted targets include Brighton's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. Others are Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart, Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, and Chelsea's Andrey Santos.

As the main target, Baleba was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer. However, Brighton's valuation of the midfielder was one of the factors that discouraged the Red Devils from signing him.

Ad

Trending

The Seagulls are likewise uninterested in selling him in the January transfer window. A decision that could imply that Manchester United will have to wait till next summer or consider other options.

Despite their poor run of form, Anderson is reportedly hesitant to leave Nottingham Forest before the end of the 2025-26 term. While Wharton's recent improved deal at Crystal Palace is expected to discourage him from leaving, Stiller and Gallagher are arguably the easier options for Manchester United.

Ad

Stiller has a £35 million release clause in his contract with Stuttgart, which United could trigger, and Atletico Madrid could sell Gallagher if potential suitors offer £35 million. Meanwhile, Chelsea has not revealed if they are willing to sell Andrey Santos, who seems to be a target for the Red Devils.

Amid the transfer rumors, Manchester United could witness an improvement in midfield if they sign quality midfielders. The signing of new midfielders could also provide the much-needed stability in Ruben Amorim's midfield setup.

Ad

"There'll be no panic buying mid-season" - Journalist Ben Jacobs on Manchester United's midfield plans ahead of the January transfer window

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Source: Getty

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Red Devils will not succumb to pressure by signing a midfielder mid-season. He went on to claim that Ruben Amorim seems to be comfortable with the present options.

Ad

In a recent interview, Ben Jacobs revealed the Red Devils transfer plans ahead of the January window. He said (via The United Stand on X):

"There'll be no panic buying mid-season, I'm told. Part of the reason for that is because Ruben Amorim still likes Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo might find if he stays he gets more minutes, and obviously Casemiro has become very important, and the fact that last season you'd be saying Bruno Fernandes is definitely further forward, but he's an option to drop deeper as well."

Amorim's tactical set-up in midfield has been criticized in recent months as several midfielders seem to be playing out of their natural positions. However, Manchester United are reportedly trying to avoid a situation where the club would sign players beyond their valuation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More