Manchester United eyeing move for Barcelona flop as potential Harry Maguire replacement: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly lining up former Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as a replacement for Harry Maguire.

The England international was stripped of his captaincy last month and has been heavily linked with an exit after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. West Ham United have been linked with a move for him.

However, the Red Devils turned down a £20 million bid from the east London club and Maguire is supposedly against the idea of joining them. Football Insider claim the Hammers are still in the race for him and are working on a £60 million to sign both him and Scott McTominay.

Fabrizio Romano (h/t Metro) has now claimed that the Red Devils are eyeing Todibo as a potential replacement for him. However, any move for the French centre-back, who could cost around £26 million, is dependent on Maguire's future at Old Trafford.

Todibo came through Toulouse's academy before getting his big move to Barcelona in January 2019. But in his two-and-a-half years spent on Barca's books, he managed just five senior appearances.

During that time, the Frenchman was loaned out to Schalke 04, SL Benfica and Nice. His move to the French club was made permanent in the summer of 2021 for €8.5 million (£7.33 million).

Since then, the 23-year-old has missed just six out of a possible 76 Ligue 1 games for Nice. His contract expires in June 2027.

Manchester United eyeing €50m deal for Barcelona star - reports

Manchester United's search for a new centre-back has led them to Barcelona's Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international joined the Catalan giants last summer on a free transfer from Chelsea. He was one of their finest players last season, making 32 appearances across competitions and helping his team win La Liga and Supercopa de Espana.

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are planning an offer of €50 million for him — €35 million in fixed amount and the rest in variables. But Barca are refusing to sell the 27-year-old unless the Red Devils offer the total amount in a fixed payment.

They plan to reinvest this money in signing Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva. If Christensen does join the Old Trafford outfit, he could have to settle for a place behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Harry Maguire's future at the club, meanwhile, has never looked more uncertain. The exit-linked Englishman was directly at fault for Athletic Bilbao's goal in Manchester United's 1-1 pre-season draw in Dublin yesterday (6 August).

Erik ten Hag went on to call Maguire's mistake 'stupid' after the full-time whistle.