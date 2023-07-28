Manchester United outcast unwilling to join PL rivals, would rather play at a bigger club - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly had a £20 million bid rejected for Manchester United's Harry Maguire.

The Athletic claimed that the Hammers want Maguire to bolster their backline after he fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The report stated that the player's stance on a potential move to the London Stadium was unclear.

The Times (h/t @UtdPlug) have now filled in the blanks, claiming that the England international wants to play for a bigger club than West Ham. The Hammers have established themselves as a mainstay in the Premier League.

However, they have never won the English first division title and their UEFA Europa Conference League title last season was their first major trophy in 43 years. They finished 14th last season but will play in the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming campaign.

Maguire joined the Red Devils for £80 million from Leicester City in 2019 and has since made 175 appearances for them across competitions. But his role in Erik ten Hag's XI is clearly that of a squad player.

Maguire made just 16 league appearances last season and is below Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order. Gareth Southgate has also made it clear that the 30-year-old could lose his place in the England team if he keeps struggling for minutes at the club level.

Tottenham Hotspur are another English club that have tracked Maguire's situation this summer. His contract at Manchester United still has two years left to run on it.

Dalot adamant that Manchester United should challenge for PL title next season

Diogo Dalot is adamant that Manchester United have to be challenging for the Premier League title next season after finishing third last term.

The Red Devils haven't won the first division since Sir Alex Ferguson last won it with them in the 2012-13 campaign. Since then, they have finished runners-up twice.

Their neighbors, Manchester City, have lifted five of the last six Premier League titles on offer. Dalot, who signed a new five-year contract in May this year, told ESPN:

"Being up there competing for the Premier League, that's where we want to aim. We have a lot of teams to compete against but we are Man United so we have to look at it, not as a motivation but as a responsibility to fulfil the objectives of this club."

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup last season and finished runners-up in the FA Cup. Dalot played a big role in Erik ten Hag's first season at the club, registering two goals and three assists in 42 games across competitions.

The Portugal international will return to competing with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a starting spot at right-back next season.