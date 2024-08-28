Manchester United eyeing move for Chelsea defender as Blues look to off-load player: Reports

  • home icon
By Saransh Gehlot
Modified Aug 28, 2024 11:59 GMT
Manchester United and Chelsea could swap players towards the end of the transfer window.
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a deal to sign Chelsea vice-captain Ben Chilwell. The Blues full back is seen as surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, prompting fellow Premier League giants to explore a deal to sign the Englishman.

The 20-time English champions are looking to provide manager Erik ten Hag a new left back after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Shaw is expected to return to training in September while Malacia will miss another month.

Journalist Miguel Delaney claimed that the two clubs are in talks over the left-back. However, it seems there is interest from both sides, especially with Chelsea being interested in United forward Jadon Sancho.

"Manchester United and Chelsea step up talks over Chilwell - they do need a left-back. Numbers still way off, though, and any deal would almost certain to be linked to Sancho anyway. Palace unwilling to move on Sterling," Delaney posted on his X account.

The 27-year-old, who signed for the club from Leicester City in 2020, has reportedly been asked by manager Enzo Maresca to look for potential suitors if he wants regular football.

Chelsea and Manchester United exploring Sancho-Sterling swap deal

Manchester United's interest in Chelsea's players is not limited to Chilwell. The Red Devils are reportedly also observing Raheem Sterling's current situation (via The Telegraph).

Maresca has left Sterling out of the matchday squad and banished the versatile attacker from first-team training. His squad number (7) was also handed to new signing Pedro Neto.

In a press conference last week, the Italian manager highlighted the club's stance on both Sterling and Chilwell.

"Brutal? I don't think so. I try to be honest. I can repeat again if it's not clear: I spoke with Raheem before the City game. I said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad," Maresca said about Sterling (via BBC).
"With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle because of his position. He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it's up to you to decide. For me, it's not brutal, it's just honest," he added about Chilwell.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in signing United's wantaway winger Jadon Sancho to replace the outgoing Sterling. The two clubs, who have been in discussions regarding a potential swap deal, would have to expedite the process as just two days remain before the transfer window closes for the year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
