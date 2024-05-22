Manchester United eyeing up move for ex-Chelsea defender if they fail to sign priority transfer target in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reported to be interested in signing former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi in the upcoming summer window. The Red Devils view Guehi as a backup signing should they fail to bring in Jarrard Branthwaite.

The 2023-24 campaign was a challenging season for Manchester United. Under the management of former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, the Red Devils were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stages. They also failed to secure a European spot in the Premier League, finishing in eighth position, the worst in their history.

United's defensive woes were on full display this campaign, with injuries to the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane derailing their season. The latter's impending departure added to a lack of depth in the center-back department, has compelled the club to bolster their defense in the transfer window.

According to Daily Mail, former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi, who currently plies his trade with Crystal Palace, has emerged as a potential candidate for United. It is to be noted however that Guehi is seen as an alternative.

Manchester United's primary focus remains on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees' valuation of around £55 million for Branthwaite could pose a challenge, though, prompting United to keep Guehi as a fallback option.

Manchester United targetting Mauricio Pochettino as Erik Ten Hag replacement

Pochettino, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023, has parted ways with the club on a "mutual agreement." The Argentine guided his club to an impactful finish, ending the season in sixth position after what was a disastrous start to the Blues' campaign.

Currently, out of a job, Pochettino may not remain unemployed for long and could soon manage another Premier League team. According to The Sun, the 52-year-old is a candidate for the top position at Manchester United next season. This is pending the outcome of Erik ten Hag's tenure after the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag led United to their worst Premier League finish in history, placing eighth this season. Hence, his future at the club is uncertain, with a decision on his role expected soon.

Mauricio Pochettino was a strong contender for the United job before Ten Hag's appointment at the beginning of the 2022 season.