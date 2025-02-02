Manchester United eyeing surprise move for Premier League star as Marcus Rashford replacement - Reports

Manchester United have identified Aston Villa's Leon Bailey as a possible replacement for Marcus Rashford, according to The Athletic. The English forward is apparently close to securing a loan move to Villa Park this month and is due to have his medicals on Sunday.

The Birmingham-based club have apparently agreed to pay 70% of Rashford's £325,000 per week wages and will have a buy option for £40m this summer. The 27-year-old has struggled to impress since the start of the 2023/24 campaign and has been a shadow of his former self this season.

Rashford had a fallout with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim and hasn't featured for the club in the past 12 games. With the player all set to leave, Manchester United are looking to bring in an able replacement before the window closes on Monday.

Recent reports have suggested that the Premier League giants have set their sights on Mathys Tel, whose future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain. However, it now appears that the Red Devils have identified Bailey as an option as well.

The Jamaican was outstanding for Aston Villa last season, scoring 14 goals and setting up 14 more from 52 games. Unfortunately, he hasn't been in his element this campaign, registering one goal and three assists from 29 games.

However, that hasn't deterred Manchester United, who apparently believe that he could be a fine fit in Amorim's plans. The Red Devils are plotting a loan move for the 27-year-old, if the Villans are willing to let him go this month.

When are Manchester United back in action?

Manchester United return to action on Sunday, February 2, when they face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The Red Devils arrive at the game in decent form, having won five of their seven games since the turn of the year.

Their only defeat so far in 2025 has been the 3-1 loss at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. Ruben Amorim's team are currently 12th on the league table after 23 games.

However, Manchester United have secured automatic qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League by finishing third in the league table in the tournament. The Red Devils arrive at Sunday's game on a run of three wins on the go in all competitions. That includes the 2-0 win over FCSB in midweek in the final Europa League game.

