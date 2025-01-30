Manchester United face competition from 6 clubs in race to sign their former player; his transfer preference comes to light: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from six European clubs, including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, in the race to re-sign LOSC Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Gomes, 24, has cemented himself as a crucial starter for Lille over the last couple of seasons. He has helped his current club lift one Trophee des Champions crown, operating in a variety of positions so far.

Overall, the four-cap England international has made 132 appearances across competitions for Lille since leaving Manchester United on a free transfer in 2020. He has scored nine goals and provided 19 assists for the Ligue 1 side, playing mainly either in a number 10 or a number eight role.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Now, according to Caught Offside, Manchester United could sign Gomes this month with the player's current deal set to expire this June. However, they will face difficult competition from Bayern, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham United in the future.

Gomes, who was at the Red Devils from 2006 to 2020, is thought to be interested in sealing a move to Tottenham this summer. He is said to be keen to join Spurs due to the club's current long-term project.

Manchester United urged to sign 26-year-old

Speaking recently to Spaceport Sweden, former Red Devils striker Louis Saha insisted that his former club should try to add Napoli star Victor Osimhen to their ranks. He said (h/t Metro):

"Victor Osimhen is the striker I would do everything to bring to Manchester United. I love him as a player. I think he's the only striker out there who is transferable that would be a guaranteed success. I also think that Osimhen is the type of player that would help the other strikers at United."

Revealing why the Nigerian striker should be targeted, Saha continued:

"They would be able to learn from him, while he would carry most of the pressure of scoring the goals in the team. That would enable [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Joshua] Zirkzee to play with more freedom. He can also help the other players in the team. His link-up play is so good, he's solid on that."

Saha, who also played for Fulham and Everton as a player, concluded:

"At the moment, the United strikers don't win enough 50-50 challenges. They don't go behind the defenders enough, they don't have the best movement in the box. Osimhen would solve all of those problems. I would love to see the club make an offer for him, whether it is in January or in the summer. He would be a revelation in the Premier League."

Osimhen, 26, is currently on a season-long loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. The former LOSC Lille VfL Wolfsburg star has produced 16 goals and five assists in 20 total appearances for the Turkish giants.

Expand Tweet

The Nigerian is also reportedly a Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback