Manchester United face competition from Bayern Munich to sign Premier league star - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from German giants Bayern Munich for the signature of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace. The French striker has caught the eye in the last couple of seasons with the Eagles and has seemingly drawn interest from top clubs in Europe.

This report comes from TeamTalk, who say that Nottingham Forest and Juventus are also in the mix to secure Mateta's services (via @DeadlineDayLive). He's likely to leave Selhurst Park this summer, with only a year left on his current deal.

If Crystal Palace try to hold on to their number nine, they could run the risk of losing him for free in 2026. So far this campaign, the 27-year-old has made 36 appearances across competitions, bagging 16 goals and three assists.

While Manchester United have been struggling this season, placed 13th in the Premier League, they are still one of the biggest sides in the world. Both their current striking options, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have failed to convince, leading to suggestions that the Red Devils are in the market for a centre-forward.

However, Mateta may be more drawn towards teams like Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich, who are likely to offer Champions League football next season. That being said, both teams seem to have strikers they are happy with. Chris Wood leads the line for Nuno Espírito Santo, while Harry Kane performs this role in Bavaria.

A move to either of these teams may not be the worst option because both strikers are now over the age of 30. This could mean Mateta's chance comes sooner rather than later.

Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Manchester United loanee's progress at Spanish club - Reports

Manchester United loanee Antony

Manchester United loanee Antony seems to be having a better time at Real Betis over Old Trafford following his move in January. The Brazilian will remain with the La Liga outfit till the summer and then return to the Red Devils.

With the winger having managed four goal contributions in nine Spanish top-flight outings, reports have linked him with a move to Bayern Munich. This is as per fichajes.net, who say that the Bavarians are looking to freshen up an ageing squad.

However, Real Betis are said to want to extend Antony's loan deal for another 12 months. Either way, football away from Manchester United will suit the player, given he's scored just 12 goals and bagged five assists in 96 matches for the Red Devils.

