Manchester United face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal in race to sign 20-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal to sign Fiorentina star Pietro Comuzzo this summer. The 20-year-old centre-back is on the radar of various English clubs after his decent performances this season.

Ad

Pietro Comuzzo is a product of the Fiorentina youth set-up and made his first team debut in the summer of 2023. The Italian is highly rated in the Serie A and has made his place among regular starters for Fiorentina this season. He has made 42 appearances for the club this season across competitions, with 31 in the league. His impressive display has caught the attention of multiple Premier League giants, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Ad

Trending

According to Football Insider (h/t Caught Offside), Chelsea and Arsenal are set to give Manchester United competition in signing Pietro Comuzzo this summer. Fiorentina plan to ask for a reported £20-25 million for the centre-back, with his current contract running until June 2028.

The Red Devils' pursuit of Comuzzo will depend on securing Champions League qualification next season. They will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final this month and must win it to secure a place in the UCL next season. This could give them a major boost financially and also encourage top players to join them in the hope of playing UCL football.

Ad

With defenders like Harry Maguire reportedly on their way out, Manchester United could benefit from signing a young talent like Pietro Comuzzo. Meanwhile, both Arsenal and Chelsea are also looking to strengthen their backline and will continue their pursuit of the Italian.

Moreover, if the Red Devils fail to secure UCL qualification, they could lose the deal with the other English sides stepping in. Both Chelsea and Arsenal also have the funds to get the deal done.

Ad

Chelsea are confident of signing Manchester United target Liam Delap this summer: Reports

Liam Delap - Source: Getty

According to GOAL, Chelsea are confident of signing Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap this summer amid Manchester United's strong interest. Delap has a reported release clause of £30 million which has been activated after Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League.

Ad

Chelsea are financially capable of pulling off the deal for Delap and want to bring Liam Delap to Stamford Bridge this summer. If Delap joins the Blues, he would also be reuniting with his former coach Enzo Maresca. The two worked together during Maresca's time with the Manchester City academy. Delap was with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2024, when he moved to Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's purse for the upcoming transfer window will depend on whether they can qualify for the UEFA Champions League. If they win the Europa League, things will be much easier for Ruben Amorim, and the club can compete for top players. However, failing to do so could hamper their finances and potential signings.

Liam Delap is one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League, having contributed 12 goals and two assists in 38 outings for Ipswich this season. He could be a great addition to both sides and strengthen their attacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More