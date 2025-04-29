Manchester United to face competition from Premier League rivals for Lyon star Rayan Cherki: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki in the summer. According to CaughtOffSide, these English clubs are ahead in securing a deal for the Frenchman (via GOAL).

Ad

This report claims that the Ligue 1 outfit are willing to sell the player for a fee of around €30-35 million. It is suggested that this is a cut-price deal, with Cherki's current agreement running out in the summer of 2026.

It would seem reasonable for Lyon to let go of the winger, given that they could risk losing him for free next summer. They will be delighted to learn that a number of other clubs are also looking to sign Cherki, apart from the Red Devils and Spurs.

Ad

Trending

Juventus, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all said to be keeping tabs on the 21-year-old. Crystal Palace could also jump in for Cherki, with the club afraid of losing Eberechi Eze once the season ends.

So far this season, the attacker has played 41 matches across competitions, bagging 12 goals and 19 assists. A move to Old Trafford would earn Cherki the chance to represent one of the world's greatest ever clubs.

Ad

However, Manchester United haven't been performing well this season, and are placed 14th in the Premier League standings. They are unlikely to offer European football next year, unless the Red Devils win the Europa League.

Roy Keane makes feelings clear about Manchester United target

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha. Roy Keane has praised the Brazilian and told ITV Sport (via Manchester Evening News):

Ad

"He's a talented player. He's lively. Every time he gets the ball you think something's going to happen."

"[He is a] really exciting player, he has the ability to beat players. He's got that pace, he looks a very natural player off the cuff. I like the look of him, big player. They've got a lot of very good players, Wolves."

Ad

Cunha has done well this season, having scored 15 goals and bagged six assists in 29 Premier League matches. He's contracted with his current team till the summer of 2029.

He could lead the line at Manchester United amid poor performances from Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Cunha can also play behind the striker or on the left flank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More