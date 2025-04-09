Manchester United face major stumbling block in race to sign 26-year-old striker: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly faced a stumbling block in their pursuit of Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen. The Italian side are seemingly looking to move the Nigeria international on in the summer, with the striker currently completing a loan spell at Turkish side Galatasaray.
He is set to return after the end of the season but is likely to be sold by the Serie A outfit. A report from Ben Jacobs claims that Saudi Pro League clubs are showing interest in Osimhen and are currently ahead of the Red Devils for his signature (via @mufcMPB).
Manchester United are said to have issues of their own, such as the finances to get this deal over the line. To finance this move, it is believed that the Red Devils would first have to sell some of their players.
As a result, Ruben Amorim and company are keen on letting go of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, who previously drew interest from Napoli. If Osimhen is to move to Old Trafford, he will certainly bring experience with him.
To date, the number nine has made 133 appearances across competitions for Napoli, bagging 76 goals and 13 assists. He has also managed to win the Serie A title once.
The Red Devils' links to Osimhen seem reasonable after Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have failed to fire this campaign. Zirkzee has only netted six times in 46 appearances across competitions, while Hojlund has bagged eight goals in 41 outings.
While Manchester United are widely considered one of the biggest clubs in the world, they are struggling in the Premier League this year, placed 13th. The lack of European football may play a part in Osimhen deciding against a move to Old Trafford.
Manchester United make contact with Everton striker over summer move - Reports
Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin over a move in the summer. According to a report from TBR Football, the situation has not developed any further (via Football 365).
The English striker's contract at Goodison Park ends in the summer, after which he wishes to leave for free. He has seemingly made this decision despite the Toffees' willingness to hand him a new deal.
As for Manchester United, Calvert-Lewin may not be the solution to their issues, given his form this season. He's netted just three times and bagged two assists in 22 Premier League matches.