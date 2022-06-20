Manchester United fail with massive €65 million offer to sign Brazilian forward: Reports

Manchester United have had a €65 million offer for Brazilian forward Evanilson turned down by FC Porto, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

The Red Devils currently have five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. However, they are in the market for a new striker this summer as they prepare for life under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United were in the race for Darwin Nunez, but they saw him join arch-rivals Liverpool in a deal worth up to €100 million instead. The Premier League giants have also been credited with an interest in VfB Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic.

It has now emerged that Porto frontman Evanilson is also a target for the Old Trafford outfit. Manchester United have stepped up their interest in the Brazil Under-23s international by making a €65 million, as per O Jogo.

Ten Hag's side are prepared to pay Porto an initial sum of €60 million, plus another €5 million in add-ons for Evanilson. However, the Primeira Liga giants have rejected the bid out of hand, according to the aforementioned source.

Porto are determined to retain the services of the 22-year-old forward this summer. It would take an offer of €80 million for them to consider parting ways with the player, as per the report.

Manchester United are prepared to test the Portuguese club's resolve ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils are reportedly planning to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer for the striker.

Apart from the Old Trafford outfit, two other Premier League clubs have also been credited with an interest in Evanilson. Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to have enquired about the player, but were put off by the price tag.

Porto signed Evanilson from Brazilian club Tombense for around €10 million in 2020. The striker has since scored 25 goals and provided five assists from 70 appearances for them.

Manchester United could sign Evanilson

Portuguese daily Record has reported that the Red Devils have made a €60 million bid for Evanilson. It is said that the offer was communicated to Porto by super agent Jorge Mendes.

While the offer has been turned down, the Primeira Liga giants could be prepared to sell the Brazilian for €70 million as per the report. Porto will accept such a proposal from Ten Hag's side if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) give up on their star midfielder Vitinha.

