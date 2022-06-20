Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea show interest in signing 24-year-old forward - Reports

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing VfB Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic, according to Manuel Veth of Transfermarkt.

Kalajdzic joined Stuttgart from Austrian club Admira Wacker for around €1.75 million. He has since scored 24 goals and provided nine assists from 57 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

The 24-year-old's performances for Stuttgart have seen him make his way onto the transfer list of several clubs. German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in signing him this summer.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has held talks with Kalajdzic's agent, according to Veth, amidst Robert Lewandowski's uncertain future at the club. Borussia Dortmund, though, have seemingly identified Ajax frontman Sebastien Haller as their preferred candidate to replace Erling Haaland.

Apart from the Bundesliga giants, Kalajdzic has serious admirers in the Premier League as well. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea have 'shown interest' in the Austria international, according to the aforementioned source.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are also said to be in the mix for the centre-forward. He is thus not short of options should he decide to put an end to his three-year association with Stuttgart this summer.

There are concerns about Kalajdzic's future at the German club as he has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract. It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the Austrian.

Do Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea need Kalajdzic?

Manchester United have five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. However, the Red Devils appear to be in the market for a new striker as they prepare for life under Erik ten Hag.

The Old Trafford were in the race for Darwin Nunez, but saw him join arch-rivals Liverpool in a deal worth up to €100 million instead. They could now turn their attention towards Kalajdzic, who is most likely to not cost as much as the Uruguayan.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is edging closer to a return to Inter Milan on a temporary deal. Chelsea are thus in the market for a new forward and could pursue a deal for Kalajdzic.

Tottenham Hotspur boast one of the best attacks in the Premier League, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski leading the line for them. However, Antonio Conte is keen to add to his firepower.

