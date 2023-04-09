Manchester United failed with €85m bid for Dutch international as Erik ten Hag failed to convince him: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United failed an €85 million bid for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong as Erik ten Hag was unable to convince him to join the Red Devils.

De Jong worked under Ten Hag at Ajax before joining Barcelona. Since his move to the Blaugrana, he has established himself as a crucial player for the club.

Since 2019, he has scored 15 goals and has provided 18 assists in 174 matches for the Catalan club. De Jong has been an important player this season, making 34 appearances for Xavi's team.

Manchester United have long been an admirer of De Jong and have previously been linked with a move for the Dutchman. Despite having to take a pay cut, he intends to play for Barcelona. He has even turned down the chance of a reunion with Ten Hag as well.

Erik ten Hag recently lauded Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

After being handed a rare start against Everton in Manchester United's Premier League clash at Old Trafford, Harry Maguire put on a great performance and helped the team keep a clean sheet.

The Englishman earned plaudits from Erik ten Hag for his display. Speaking to the media after the match, the Dutch manager said (via United's official website)

"It is not that easy for Harry [to be rotated with the other centre-backs], And then if you then deliver the performance he did today, really well done, in and out of possession, dominating and dictating. That is my demand on him and he transferred it to the pitch."

He further added:

"I think this is a different Harry Maguire [to] what I have seen in the first weeks, months, He’s taken so much initiative, dominating his opponent, stepping in, bringing passes. So a really great performance from Harry."

The Red Devils now have 56 points from 29 matches after their win against Everton.

Poll : 0 votes