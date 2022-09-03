Manchester United failed in attempt to sign Spanish striker on Deadline Day - Reports

As per Football Insider, Manchester United were interested in signing Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on Deadline Day (September 1). However, a deal couldn't go through and the Spaniard stayed put.

The Red Devils were in the market for a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave earlier this summer. Anthony Martial performed well in pre-season but suffered an injury and has featured in just one match so far this season.

Manchester United identified De Tomas as an option but were unable to sign him on Deadline Day.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Manchester United failed in an attempt to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on deadline day. (Football Insider) Manchester United failed in an attempt to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on deadline day. (Football Insider) https://t.co/qGuAc7Z5rD

The 27-year-old has scored 45 goals and provided six assists in 89 matches for Espanyol across all competitions since joining from Benfica in 2020.

He was left out of the squad for the first three games of the season by manager Diego Martinez. Hence, he was open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

De Tomas' contract with Espanyol expires in the summer of 2026.

Manchester United have made six signings this summer. They signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, midfielder Christian Eriksen and centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils also signed defensive midfielder Casemiro, winger Antony and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

After an abysmal start to the season, where they lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, Erik ten Hag's side made amends and are currently on a three-match winning run. They beat rivals Liverpool 2-1 in gameweek 3 and will next face Arsenal on Sunday, September 4.

Paul Merson makes his prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has shared his prediction for the clash between the Red Devils and the Gunners at Old Trafford.

He believes the visitors will find it hard to win even though they have won all five of their Premier League matches so far this season. Merson claimed that Manchester United could win this but might end up settling for a draw.

In his column for Sportskeeda, he wrote:

"This is a massive test for Arsenal. They've won five Premier League games on the trot, and it's important that they don't lose this game. If they go to Old Trafford and get a draw, it's a great start to the season. If they lose, people will call them flat-track bullies - the same old Arsenal. This is a big match for them."

He added:

"If Man United win this game, they're into the Premier League top four. Four wins on the trot and everybody goes, "Wow! Look at them!" I'd be quite shocked if Arsenal won this game. They might have to play without their two best footballers - Odegaard and Zinchenko."

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy