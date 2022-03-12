Manchester United feel chaotic end to season could affect manager search: Reports 

Manchester United chiefs are reportedly fearful of a chaotic end to the club's abysmal season affecting their search for a new permanent manager.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new permanent manager after sacking club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year. Ralf Rangnick has taken on the role of interim manager since December but will move into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

But it is the business end of this season that has Manchester United worried. They fear that the current poor period at Old Trafford will have repercussions on their hunt for a new boss.

They sit in fifth position in the Premier League and could miss out on qualifying for the Champions League next season.

ESPN reports that one managerial target has sounded out the mood within the United camp. Moreover, damning reports continue to leave a scathing portrayal of the atmosphere around the club.

The current frontrunners for the post are Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erik ten Hag would be keen to speak to Manchester United over their managerial vacancy... Erik ten Hag would be keen to speak to Manchester United over their managerial vacancy...

But Manchester United are keen to carry out a thorough process in their search for a new permanent manager, having been rash in the past.

Any incoming manager will have a huge summer ahead with the squad set for an overhaul.

The contracts of star names Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are all set to expire. None of the trio have shown any sign of staying beyond their deals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford's future is under immense speculation as well. There have been rumors that the duo are unhappy with their situation at the Premier League giants.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Teddy Sheringham: “I would say to him [Rashford] – he’s a young lad still – knuckle down. Get your head down. Concentrate on making yourself a better player. Don’t blame anyone else and get yourself back in that first team by hard work.” #MUFC Teddy Sheringham: “I would say to him [Rashford] – he’s a young lad still – knuckle down. Get your head down. Concentrate on making yourself a better player. Don’t blame anyone else and get yourself back in that first team by hard work.” #MUFC https://t.co/CQrCd80H5V

The woeful performances that have been on display by the United side this season have coincided with the unrest behind the scenes.

Rangnick has done his best to paper over the cracks in front of the media but the chaos has been in plain sight for the majority of the season.

Manchester United, as it stands are set to fail to make it into the Champions League next season

It has been a woeful season for Manchester United

This could have repercussions on their managerial targets, who may be disswayed by not having the opportunity to manage in Europe's elite club competition.

Transfer targets for the Manchester outfit may also be reconsidering any potential move to the side if other suitors can offer them Champions League football.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mauricio Pochettino would need to feel that he is top of Manchester United's list of candidates before agreeing to manage the club next season.



(Source: Mauricio Pochettino would need to feel that he is top of Manchester United's list of candidates before agreeing to manage the club next season.(Source: @ChrisWheelerDM 🚨 Mauricio Pochettino would need to feel that he is top of Manchester United's list of candidates before agreeing to manage the club next season.(Source: @ChrisWheelerDM) https://t.co/CUpOdc7ES7

Their summer targets include the likes of West Ham United's Declan Rice, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

These three are all players who would be looking for a project that involves being at the top of world football.

A huge summer awaits for Manchester United and the story the team will tell in closing this season will shape it.

Edited by Aditya Singh