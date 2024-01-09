Manchester United fend off interest from Arsenal and Chelsea as they close in on deal to sign Scottish talent: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign Queen's Park goalkeeper Callan McKenna, who has also popped up as a target for Arsenal and Chelsea of late.

McKenna, who turned 17 past month, has turned heads since his senior debut last July. He has overseen two shutouts and shipped 15 goals in nine games across all competitions for his boyhood team so far.

Now, according to the Daily Record, Manchester United are in advanced talks with Queen's Park over McKenna's potential signing. They are likely to seal a six-figure deal for the promising shot-stopper soon.

Manchester United, who spent close to £180 million in the summer, are believed to have included a host of add-ons in the proposed deal. As a result, they are close to beating Arsenal and Chelsea in the race.

McKenna, who previously had a training stint at EFL Championship outfit Leicester City, started his youth career at Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic before moving on to Hibernian. He joined Queen's Park's academy in 2018 before breaking into their first-team setup this season.

Ex-Chelsea star Jason Cundy hails Arsenal & Manchester United target Michael Olise

Speaking recently to talkSPORT, ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy asserted that Michael Olise will prove to be a fine signing for any Premier League outfit. He said (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"I want to talk about Michael Olise at Crystal Palace. That kid, for me, I think he can go into any team in the Premier League right now, including Manchester City. Crystal Palace fans won't thank me for saying this but this kid is going to the very top. He's too good for Palace. Someone is going to come in for him. He's absolutely top draw this kid and he's going to go to the very top."

Earlier this summer, Chelsea came close to roping in Olise after activating his £35 million release clause. However, the Frenchman rejected a move to the Blues and instead signed a new deal at Crystal Palace.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Olise has emerged as top winter target for a number of Premier League giants. He has drawn interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool due to his recent run of form.

Olise, who reportedly has a £45 million exit clause in his new contract, has bagged 11 goals in 80 games, including 57 starts, for Palace. The Arsenal and Manchester United-linked star has also laid out 20 assists, including 17 in the Premier League, for his current club so far.