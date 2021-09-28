Manchester United find replacement for first-team star after ‘losing patience’ with him - Reports

Manchester United have seemingly lost patience with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils have reportedly identified RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele as a potential replacement for the 23-year-old full-back, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Sports Bible).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's recent performances have come under scrutiny, which has coincided with Manchester United's recent run of poor form. He was under the cosh when his early red card resulted in United losing their opening Champions League tie against BSC Young Boys.

According to the aforementioned source, the Manchester United hierarchy have lost patience with Wan-Bissaka. They are said to be targeting Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has been a consistent performer for the Bundesliga outfit and has made over 100 appearances for RB Leipzig. Mukiele is also a versatile player capable of playing across the back four and can even do a job as a makeshift midfielder.

Unlike Wan-Bissaka, Nordi Mukiele has an international cap to his name as well. The 23-year-old made his debut for France in their 2-0 win over Finland in a World Cup Qualifier last month.

Manchester United have a shortage of right-backs at the moment. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, considered their first-choice right-back, is struggling for form while Diogo Dalot has not convinced manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United do not want to bring in an Englishman to cover up or replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The club failed to bring in Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer. The Red Devils have learned the hard way that English players always cost more, which is why they are targeting Nordi Mukiele.

Manchester United paid close to £50 million to secure the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer of 2019. The 23-year-old full-back has made 107 appearances so far for Manchester United across all competitions.

TalkSPORT pundit Michael Gray was not impressed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka's recent performance for Manchester United

TalkSPORT pundit Michael Gray was unimpressed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka's performance in Manchester United's shock defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Gray believes Wan-Bissaka is a good one-on-one defender but his ball control is not even on par with the football played in League Two. He said:

"He's the best defender in the Premier League in a one vs one situation. But his distribution with the ball, with the ball at his feet... he wouldn't get a game in League Two."

"When I watch him play, he never looks comfortable with the ball at his feet. I don't feel confident at all, I don't think he does either."

