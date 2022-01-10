Manchester United forward accepts proposal to make La Liga switch - Reports

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is close to making a switch to La Liga side Sevilla in the coming days, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 26-year-old has reportedly accepted the proposal to join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

Anthony Martial has become one of the forgotten forwards at Old Trafford. The France international has fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo and the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

Martial has only made 10 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season. He was keen on a move away from Old Trafford to secure regular first-team football.

According to the aforementioned source, the forward is now close to joining Sevilla on an initial loan deal. Fichajes reported that the deal is 99% close to completion with only a few formalities left between Manchester United and Sevilla.

It is worth noting that Sevilla were not the only club interested in signing Anthony Martial in the January transfer window.

Fellow La Liga outfit Barcelona were also linked with a move for the French forward. However, Martial has given the green light to Monchi and Lopetegui.

The arrival of Anthony Martial could bolster Sevilla's surprise title race against Real Madrid. As things stand, Sevilla are second in the La Liga standings, having amassed 44 points from 20 matches.

They are currently five points behind league leaders Real Madrid but have a game in hand.

Manchester United have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo for goals

Manchester United have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo to score them goals this season.

As things stand, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the club's highest goalscorer this season, having netted 14 goals in 21 appearances for the Red Devils. Eight of those strikes have come in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick's side have otherwise found it difficult to find goals from other players. Manchester United's second highest goalscorers are Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, who have both scored just five goals.

Meanwhile, other attacking options have struggled to find goals on a consistent basis. Marcus Rashford has had an underwhelming 2021-22 season so far, having scored just three goals while new signing Jadon Sancho has netted just twice.

Anthony Martial is currently the club's lowest goalscoring forward, having netted just once.

