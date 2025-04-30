Manchester United frontrunners to sign Real Madrid star amid uncertain future with Los Blancos: Reports

Manchester United have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes this summer. That is according to a report from The Sun (via The Peoples Person) which claims that the Red Devils could make a sensational move for the Brazilian when the transfer window reopens.

Rodrygo appeared to be an untouchable figure in Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid setup last season. His combination with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham was a force to be reckoned with, delivering the UEFA Champions League and the LaLiga title during the campaign.

However, fast forward just a few months after that period and things have changed terribly for the attacker, all thanks to the signing of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's arrival last summer has altered the dynamics of the team and the Brazilian has suffered as a result. So far, he's scored six goals in LaLiga and five in the Champions League, attracting criticism as a result.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has also come under intense scrutiny for failing to get the best out of his star-studded squad which has now lost the Champions League and Copa del Rey and is on course to lose the LaLiga title to Barcelona. The Italian is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to The Sun (via The Peoples Person), Rodrygo could end up following Ancelotti in exiting the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, with Manchester United said to be his likeliest destination.

The Red Devils are said to have overtaken other suitors like Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for the player to emerge as frontrunners.

It is still unclear whether the attacker would be eager to secure the move considering Manchester United's poor run in the Premier League, with the side 14th in the table. He might want to wait to see if they win the Europa League to secure a place in the Champions League next season before making a decision.

What is next for Manchester United and Real Madrid?

While Real Madrid will be having a much-needed rest this midweek following their exhausting extra-time 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final last weekend, Manchester United will be busy in European action.

The Red Devils are scheduled to go head-to-head with Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash at San Mames on Thursday. They will then take on Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday before the second leg against Bilbao next week.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, will square off with Celta Vigo in LaLiga action at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend (Sunday, May 4) before taking on Barcelona once again in the Spanish top flight seven days later.

