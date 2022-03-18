Manchester United 'getting serious' about pursuit of 33-year-old superstar - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly getting serious about their pursuit of Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. According to Sky Deutschland via Bavarian Football Works, Lewandowski wants clarity regarding his future and isn't pleased with Bayern's treatment.

As a result, the 33-year-old is looking for options and has made it clear that everything is open this summer. Fans and experts expect Bayern Munich to prioritize Robert Lewandowski's contract extension this summer.

After all, the Polish footballer is arguably the best player in the world right now and Bayern fans would want their club to keep their best players happy. However, this hasn't been the case as the Bavarians have failed to progress Lewandowski's contract negotiations.

According to Sports Witness, Lewandowski has publicly stated that his club hasn't even approached his entourage to discuss a contract extension with the club. Moreover, he isn't pleased with Bayern's decision to look at the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW: Manchester United are aware of Robert Lewandowski’s situation and have asked about him. However, it’s not advanced. @SkySportDE NEW: Manchester United are aware of Robert Lewandowski’s situation and have asked about him. However, it’s not advanced. #MUFC 🚨🇵🇱 NEW: Manchester United are aware of Robert Lewandowski’s situation and have asked about him. However, it’s not advanced. #MUFC @SkySportDE ✅ https://t.co/Z7hthoAfis

Many elite European clubs are monitoring Lewandowski's situation in Munich and are preparing to tempt Bayern's No. 9 to join their club. Manchester United are getting serious about their pursuit as they are confident of luring the former Borussia Dortmund star to join the Red Devils.

Robert Lewandowski has directly contributed 43% of Bayern's goals this season, making him one of the strongest pillars of the German club's success. The 33-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future and he is considering every possible scenario.

It would be a huge blow for Bayern if they fail to extend Lewandowski's current contract, which expires in 2023.

Will Manchester United's fortunes change if they bring Robert Lewandowski to Old Trafford next season?

Manchester United are currently a club that needs fresh players in many positions. The addition of a striker to the squad will certainly be a priority for the Red Devils next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team will make it difficult for United to sign Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The Portuguese currently plays as a center forward for his team, the same position Lewandowski would play if he were to sign for the club.

Jilshie @LegendaryLewy



Wednesday: Karim Benzema scores a hattrick



Today: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hattrick



3 of the best, for 3 of the best Tuesday: Robert Lewandowski scores a hattrickWednesday: Karim Benzema scores a hattrickToday: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hattrick3 of the best, for 3 of the best Tuesday: Robert Lewandowski scores a hattrickWednesday: Karim Benzema scores a hattrickToday: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hattrick3 of the best, for 3 of the best 🔥 https://t.co/YoN4vr8Z7c

However, Cristiano's future at Manchester United is unclear and there is a chance of him leaving the club this summer. If that happens, United could go after Lewandowski if he becomes available.

Signing Lewandowski alone wouldn't help the Red Devils reach the top of the Premier League. The club would need similar investment in the midfield and in defensive areas.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar