Manchester United give green light for 2 stars to complete transfers in January - Reports

It looks like Manchester United are set to have a busy transfer window this January. As per reports from the Daily Mirror (via Sky Sports), United have given the green light to offload both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United's new interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently admitted that he has a huge squad at his disposal. The manager also added how he wouldn't stop players from moving out of the club if they intended to do so.

Just days after Rangnick's statement, Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley went public about his client's future. Lamboley revealed Martial's stern intentions to leave the club as early as possible by pointing out how his client hasn't played much for the team this season.

The report also stated how the duo could end up being the first two players to leave Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

According to @MirrorFootball, Manchester United are willing to part ways with both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial in the January transfer window for a combined fee of between £40-50m.

It looks like Lingard already has a suitor willing to snap him up. The Englishman, who spent last season on loan at West Ham, has been linked in the past with a move back to the London Stadium.

However, it won't be that easy for United to offload Frenchman Martial from the team. The club have put a price tag of £30 million for Martial, which as per the report has put off some suitors.

The likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and many more have been rumored as potential destinations for Martial. Fans will have to wait until the end of January to find out whether or not the 26-year-old can find a new club.

Manchester United could lose Dean Henderson in the upcoming transfer window

Things haven't been going well for Dean Henderson at Manchester United. The young goalkeeper hasn't had much game time this season, with him making just two appearances for the first team.

Notably, the 24-year-old had a great season last year when first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea endured a tough run of form.

However, the dynamics have changed at Old Trafford, with De Gea establishing himself as arguably Manchester United's best player so far this term.

As a result, Henderson has been in the shadows up-to-date and it looks like the England international is desperate for some game time.

As per the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano, Henderson is set to leave the club when the winter transfer window opens. Henderson could either leave the club permanently or find a loan move that suits his interests.

There are lots of changes set to take place at Manchester United and the upcoming transfer window will certainly be interesting for the club.

