Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the club. The Englishman's current deal at Old Trafford has just 12 months left on it and the Red Devils have been trying to pen him down to a new deal.

According to The Sun, Rashford has recently decided to stay at his boyhood club after they secured Champions League qualification for next season. He also had his best season yet under Erik ten Hag, racking up 30 goals across competitions for the club.

“Marcus is staying at United. He was waiting to see if the club got in the Champions League and now they have, he is delighted. He loves playing for Ten Hag and believes he has delivered on all of his promises,” The Sun's Manchester United source told them.

The report added that Rashford will sign the biggest contract of his career so far.

“The deal he is negotiating is the biggest of his career and still has work left in it. But both sides want the same thing — for Marcus to sign and stay at United for many more years,” their source added.

Rashford was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer but eventually stayed put at United. The club also activated the option to increase his contract length by a year in December 2022.

Erik ten Hag expecting Marcus Rashford to renew Manchester United contract

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, expects Marcus Rashford to sign a contract extension with the club this summer. He said that the England international wants to continue playing for his boyhood club.

The Dutchman was, however, quick to add that he also expects the forward to improve upon his 30-goal season. Ten Hag told Viaplay in May:

"I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen. I am happy that finally a player of Manchester United is able to score 30 goals again. But next year the numbers have to be higher."

Rashford was promoted to the Manchester United first-team in 2016 and has since gone on to make 359 appearances for the club across competitions. He has scored 123 and assisted 68 goals, while winning one each of the Europa League and FA Cup, and two Carabao Cup titles.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes