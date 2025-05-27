Manchester United given permission to conclude deal with PL star as they agree to pay his release clause: Reports

Manchester United are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves after the forward was reportedly granted permission to undergo a medical. The Red Devils have made Brazil international Cunha their primary target in attack this summer as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Wolves star Cunha has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with personal terms having been in place for weeks. David Ornstein reports that an agreement has now been reached between both clubs over the structure of the payment of Cunha's release clause.

Matheus Cunha has a release clause of £62.5 million in his contract at the Molineux which was signed earlier this season and is due to run until 2029. Manchester United wanted to pay his clause over a five-year period but Wolves objected, pointing out that his contract stipulated a two-year payment period.

Ruben Amorim's side have now agreed to meet the terms put forth by Wolves and will pay a lump sum upfront before spreading the balance over two installments. The 25-year-old forward is rumoured to be set to receive the number ten shirt currently attached to Marcus Rashford upon his arrival at the club.

Matheus Cunha enjoyed the most productive season of his professional career, leading to interest from multiple sides, including Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. He scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions and was a key figure for Wolves this season.

Manchester United will hope to finalize a deal for Cunha in time for the opening of the transfer window next month. The former Atletico Madrid forward appears to have bid farewell to Wolves faithful as he has his sights set on a move to Manchester.

Manchester United prepared to pay release clause of in-demand star, awaiting player's decision: Reports

Manchester United are ready to pay the £30 million release clause of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of a summer switch, as per reports. The Red Devils are among a number of sides that are in talks with the young striker over a move this summer.

ESPN reports that Manchester United are awaiting Delap's decision to know whether to move forward with a deal for him. The 22-year-old striker has held talks with Newcastle United, Everton, and Chelsea, as he will certainly leave Portman Road after Ipswich Town's relegation.

Liam Delap managed 12 goals in 36 league appearances for the struggling Ipswich Town this season, leading to interest from around England. His modest £30 million release clause in the case of his club's relegation further makes him an attractive option in the market.

