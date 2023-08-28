Manchester United given Ryan Gravenberch transfer hope as Bayern Munich signal desire to complete surprise swap deal – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a major boost in their ongoing pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch as Bayern Munich are aiming to acquire Scott McTominay's services this summer.

The Red Devils have been in pursuit of Gravenberch over the last couple of weeks as Erik ten Hag is hoping to restructure his midfield department. They have signed Mason Mount, who is currently out injured, in a switch worth up to £60 million from Chelsea so far this summer.

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United could end up signing Gravenberch in the coming days with Bayern Munich open to a swap deal involving McTominay. They are believed to add the Ajax academy graduate on an initial season-long loan transfer in the near future.

Moreover, Sport Bild has claimed that McTominay's transfer to the Bavarians could also be a temporary one. The 26-year-old holding midfielder has fallen down in his team's pecking order of late, featuring in just seven minutes of action across two league appearances this season.

Gravenberch, on the other hand, is allegedly discontented with his lack of minutes at Bayern Munich so far. Since arriving from Ajax in a potentiial £22 million transfer last summer, he has started just six of his 34 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Should the 21-year-old Dutchman finalise a loan transfer to Manchester United, he could prove to be a decent signing. He would reunite with his former boss Ten Hag and provide fine competition to the likes of Mount, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in a number eight role.

Journalist claims rivals will sign Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch this month

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, journalist Graeme Bailey shed light on Ryan Gravenberch's future amid links with Manchester United and Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window. He elaborated:

"I did say watch out for Gravenberch because I thought he was still going to play a massive part in this window, not just for Liverpool... it could be United as well. He wants to come to England, the player wants to come. Thomas Tuchel, from what we're hearing, he's getting sick of Gravenberch's whinging."

Claiming that Gravenberch could join Liverpool instead, Bailey added:

"I think Gravenberch ticks a lot of boxes and the price to be permanent, I was told from our German sources £20 million, I was like 'wow'. Basically, they're getting their money back, that's all they paid Ajax. That would be a remarkable deal for Liverpool. I think by next Friday, he'll be a new Premier League signing."

Gravenberch, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, has stagnated a lot since joining Bayern Munich. He helped Ajax lift three domestic titles, scoring 12 goals and contributing 13 assists in 103 games across all competitions prior to joining his current club.

Should the Dutchman join Manchester United soon, Liverpool would look for first-team options elsewhere. They have been linked with Cheick Doucoure, Boubacar Kamara, Sofyan Amrabat, etc. this summer.