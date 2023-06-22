Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to marry long-time girlfriend Edurne Garcia in Spain: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to marry his longtime partner Edurne Garcia.

Spanish outlet AS reports that De Gea and Edurne are set to tie the knot this summer in Menorca. The couple first met in 2010 and have been residing in Manchester since 2018.

The wedding is slated to take place at S'Hostal Quarries which is a picturesque outdoor space comprised of stone. It is an ideal destination for the couple to walk down the aisle and is a tourist hotspot on the island. The quarry hosts weddings, photography sessions, discos, and photoshoots.

De Gea and Edurne have been together for 12 years but will finally marry this summer. This is despite the latter saying that it wasn't part of their plans. She said last year:

"There is no greater marriage than having a daughter, I think more than a wedding, because that unites you for life."

The soon-to-be husband and wife have named Yanay who is two years old and they are one of the most well-known couples in Spain. Edurne, 37, is a famous singer and actress.

De Gea's Manchester United future is uncertain amid Saudi Arabian interest

The Spaniard could be on the move this summer.

De Gea may not be living in Manchester for too much longer as his contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this month. The Spaniard was not named in the club's retained list for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 31-year-old has been in talks with Manchester United over a contract extension but it is yet to be signed off. He has started garnering interest from Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Reports claim that Al-Za'eem have held talks with the Spanish goalkeeper over a move to the Middle East. Saudi clubs are shelling out vasts amount of money this summer to lure European stars to the Pro League.

If De Gea does decide to head to Al Hilal he will join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante in Saudi. He is likely to be offered a similarly lucrative contract that the trio sit on.

The Spaniard is Manchester United's longest-serving player after joining the club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid. He has made 545 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 190 clean sheets.

The veteran shot-stopper picked up last season's Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 league games. However, his campaign was marred by several glaring mistakes including in a 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

