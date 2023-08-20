Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson subject of interest from Premier League club: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is attracting shock interest from Crystal Palace in the final stretch of the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Henderson, 26, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer after returning from his loan at Nottingham Forest. However, with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, the goalkeeper is still at the club, playing second fiddle to Andre Onana.

Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in taking Henderson back to the City Ground despite him missing the second half of last season through injury. The England international kept six clean sheets from 18 Premier League games for the Tricky Trees last term.

Steve Cooper's side, though, appear to be backing away from signing Henderson, with Manchester United proving difficult to negotiate with. The Red Devils want an immediate permanent transfer or a guarantee that Forest will buy the goalkeeper if he makes a certain number of appearances this season.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have emerged as a potential destination for Henderson, according to the aforementioned source. The London-based club are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after it emerged that Vicente Guaita is unsettled at the club.

Palace believe they can sign Henderson on loan with an option or obligation to make the move permanent, as per the report. It remains a difficult deal to broker and it is unclear if the Eagles can reach an agreement with Manchester United over a transfer.

Roy Hodgson's side are, therefore, simultaneously considering other targets. They are reportedly mulling over moves for Southampton's Alex McCarthy and Leicester City's Daniel Iversen. Whichever goalkeeper they sign will compete with Sam Johnstone for the No. 1 spot.

Manchester United want another goalkeeper after signing Andre Onana

Manchester United have had major changes in the goalkeeping department this summer. David de Gea notably left the club as a free agent after spending 12 years with them. He had agreed to sign a new contract on reduced wages before the Red Devils backed out of the deal.

The Premier League giants went on to identify Andre Onana from Inter Milan as their top goalkeeping target. After several rounds of negotiations, they signed the Cameroonian from the Serie A club for a deal worth £47.2 million. He has started as the team's No. 1 in both their Premier Leagues games so far.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, is keen to add one more goalkeeper to his ranks before the window closes on September 1, with Dean Henderson potentially on his way out. The Red Devils notably faced rejection from Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki earlier this month. Fenerbahce's Altay Bayinidir is mooted as an option for the Old Trafford outfit.