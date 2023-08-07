Manchester United target rejects Old Trafford move despite transfer agreement between clubs: Reports

Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has opted against joining Manchester United despite the Red Devils agreeing a fee with Urawa Red Diamonds, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants have made one major addition to their goalkeeping department this summer, signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a deal worth £47.2 million. However, they are on the hunt for another shot-stopper, with Dean Henderson facing an uncertain future at the club.

It emerged last month that Manchester United are considering a move for Suzuki, 20, to provide cover for Onana. It was reported that the club are locked in talks with Urawa Reds for the goalkeeper, who they have been tracking since 2017, after making a £5 million offer.

The Red Devils' offer for Suzuki exceeded the £4.5 million sum Celtic paid to sign Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe. The deal, which was said to be progressing smoothly, would have, therefore, become the biggest sale in the history of the J-League.

According to the aforementioned source, the English giants managed to agree a fee with Urawa Reds for Suzuki. However, they have been forced to end their interest in the Japan international after he rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Suzuki has snubbed Manchester United in favor of a move to Belgian club Sint-Truiden (STVV), who are owned by Japanese internet company DMM.com. The club confirmed the acquisition of the goalkeeper on a season-long loan with an option to buy on Sunday (August 6).

"I am ready to give everything for STVV," Suzuki said. "I realize that this is a club with a rich history and I am really looking forward to the jubilee season. Together with our fervent supporters and teammates, I want to make it an unforgettable season."

It remains to be seen who Manchester United will turn their attention towards after missing out on Suzuki. They have notably been credited with an interest in Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Sint-Truiden confirm Zion Suzuki rejected Manchester United to join them

Sint-Truiden confirmed the signing of Zion Suzuki on loan from Urawa Reds on Saturday. They did not shy away from mentioning that the goalkeeper snubbed Manchester United in favor of joining them. The headline of the Belgian Pro League club's press release read:

"Athletic goalkeeper prefers STVV to Man U"

STVV pointed out that transfer expert Fabrizio Romao had mooted Suzuki as a target for the Red Devils. They took great pride in the fact that the youngster chose to join them instead. It remains to be seen if the Belgian club will make the player's move permanent next year.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to turn to other targets after being rejected by Suzuki. They could also continue keeping tabs on the Japan international, who is still in the early stages of his career.