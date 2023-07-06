Who is Zion Suzuki? Meet 20-year-old Japanese star linked with move to Manchester United

Manchester United have made a £5 million offer to sign Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, according to Japanese sports daily Sponichi (via GOAL).

The Red Devils have been tracking Suzuki, 20, since 2017, as per the aforementioned source. They are now prepared to step up their interest in the shot-stopper. Erik ten Hag's side have reportedly tabled a £5 million bid for the Urawa Reds man.

Manchester United's offer for Suzuki exceeds the £4.5 million sum Celtic paid to sign Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe. The goalkeeper could thus become the biggest sale in the history of the J-League, with talks between the two clubs moving in the right direction.

Suzuki rose through the ranks at Urawa Reds before making his debut in their 2-0 home win against Vegalta Sendai in the league in May 2021. He has since made 28 appearances across competitions for the club, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

It's worth noting that the youngster found playing time hard to come by at Urawa Reds last season. All of his five appearances for the team came in the J. League Cup. Suzuki, who has played once for Japan's senior national team, didn't feature in the league as he played second fiddle to veteran goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

Manchester United want a new number 1

It's no secret that Manchester United are in the market for a new number 1 this summer. David de Gea, their first-choice goalkeeper of 12 years, is now a free agent after his contract expired on June 30. Although there is a desire from both parties to sign a new deal, talks have not proved fruitful yet.

Dean Henderson could also be on his way out of Manchester United. Nottingham Forest are keen to buy him after he impressed on loan last season. The Tricky Trees are prepared to pay around £30 million for the Englishman, according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Tom Heaton, meanwhile, has attracted interest from Premier League newcomers Luton Town. Erik ten Hag is said to have blocked a transfer for the veteran goalkeeper. However, the manager's stance could change if the club sign one or two new shot-stoppers.

Inter Milan's Andre Onana has emerged as Manchester United's preferred target to replace De Gea. Ten Hag reportedly wants to reunite with the Cameroonian, having previously worked with him at Ajax. The goalkeeper played 145 games across competitions under the tactician in Amsterdam, keeping 58 clean sheets.

United recently made an opening bid worth £38.5 million for Onana. However, Inter rejected the offer out of hand as they value the player at £51 million. According to Sky Sports, both parties are looking to reach a compromise and there's a feeling that a deal could be struck for £45 million. Zion Suzuki could thus come in as a second-choice goalkeeper.

