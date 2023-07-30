Manchester United are interested in Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as they eye a backup for Andre Onana, according to Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac.

The Red Devils have brought in a new No. 1 in the form of Onana, signing him from Inter Milan for a deal worth €55 million. They could rope in one more shot-stopper this summer, with Dean Henderson tipped to join Nottingham Forest and Tom Heaton attracting interest from Luton Town.

Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, 20, emerged as an option for Manchester United earlier this month. It was claimed that the Premier League giants have made a €5.8 million (£5 million) offer for the Japan international.

However, Japanese sports daily Sponichi, who reported the aforementioned news, claimed that Suzuki has turned down a move to Old Trafford. Despite being flattered by the Red Devils' approach, the youngster has decided to stay with Urawa Reds.

United have, therefore, been forced to turn to other targets, with Bayindir mooted as an option. According to Elis Buse Arac, Erik ten Hag's side are interested in the Fenerbahce custodian. The manager's former employers Ajax are also said to be in the mix for the goalkeeper.

Bayindir, 25, has been with Fenerbahce since joining them from Ankaragucu for €1.5 million in 2019. He has made 142 appearances across competitions for the Turkish Super Lig giants, keeping 43 clean sheets. He helped the club win the Turkish Cup last term.

The Turkey international has enough experience under his belt to be Onana's understudy at United. However, the Red Devils are yet to step up their interest in him as they continue to consider other options, as per the report.

Manchester United agree €85m deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have had a busy summer transfer window so far. Apart from Andre Onana, they have also signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for a deal worth €70 million. Erik ten Hag's side are primed to make Rasmus Hojlund their third signing of the summer.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have agreed to sign Hojlund from Atalanta for €75 million plus €10 million in add-ons. The Denmark international is expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford. His arrival will take the club's summer spending to €190 million, excluding add-ons.

Manchester United's further business this summer could depend on outgoings, with Fred and Donny van de Beek among the players up for sale. Ten Hag is reportedly keen to bring Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to the club. It remains to be seen if Altay Bayindir will also join the Dutchman's ranks.