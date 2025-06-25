Manchester United handed blow as European giants make bid to sign key target - Reports

AC Milan have reportedly sent in a bid for Manchester United target Ardon Jashari. The Club Brugge midfielder is on the radar of numerous top European clubs this summer.

As per Mirror, Manchester United have opened talks with Jashari's representatives for a potential transfer this summer. They are looking to replace Christian Eriksen in midfield. However, they have tough competition on their hands for Jashari as the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

Arsenal had also previously scouted him. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund were also interested before they signed Tijjani Reijnders and Jobe Bellingham, respectively, this summer. AC Milan are the only side to have sent in a bid for Jashari so far.

Trending

However, their bid was rejected. The Rossoneri offered a bid worth £21.3 million plus £4.3 million in add-ons. However, Club Brugge are demanding a package worth £34 million in total, especially after interest from across Europe.

Jashari, 22, came through FC Luzern's academy before joining Club Brugge in 2024. He has made 52 appearances for them, scoring four goals and providing six assists, and helped them win the Belgian Cup. He was named the Juliper Pro League Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Rio Ferdinand warns Manchester United target of pressure playing for the club

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a potential move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer. Multiple other clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have also shown interest in signing him.

In a recent appearance on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand spoke about the links. He said that playing for the Red Devils comes with a pressure that Mbeumo might not get at Arsenal. He said:

"Mbeumo wants to come, I know it. His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous. Again, another proven Premier League player. This is what I like, (playing) in the Premier League."

"There isn't no adjustment business. The only thing there will be (is an) adjustment because of the size of the club. They don't have to do that when they go to Arsenal. There isn't that pressure, the badge isn't as heavy. It's heavy, but it's not as heavy," he added.

Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha this summer as they look to bounce back after a poor 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More