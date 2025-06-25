Manchester United handed blow as European giants make bid to sign key target - Reports

AC Milan have reportedly sent in a bid for Manchester United target Ardon Jashari. The Club Brugge midfielder is on the radar of numerous top European clubs this summer.
As per Mirror, Manchester United have opened talks with Jashari's representatives for a potential transfer this summer. They are looking to replace Christian Eriksen in midfield. However, they have tough competition on their hands for Jashari as the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.
Arsenal had also previously scouted him. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund were also interested before they signed Tijjani Reijnders and Jobe Bellingham, respectively, this summer. AC Milan are the only side to have sent in a bid for Jashari so far.
However, their bid was rejected. The Rossoneri offered a bid worth £21.3 million plus £4.3 million in add-ons. However, Club Brugge are demanding a package worth £34 million in total, especially after interest from across Europe.
Jashari, 22, came through FC Luzern's academy before joining Club Brugge in 2024. He has made 52 appearances for them, scoring four goals and providing six assists, and helped them win the Belgian Cup. He was named the Juliper Pro League Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.
Rio Ferdinand warns Manchester United target of pressure playing for the club
Manchester United have been heavily linked with a potential move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer. Multiple other clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have also shown interest in signing him.
In a recent appearance on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand spoke about the links. He said that playing for the Red Devils comes with a pressure that Mbeumo might not get at Arsenal. He said:
"Mbeumo wants to come, I know it. His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous. Again, another proven Premier League player. This is what I like, (playing) in the Premier League."
"There isn't no adjustment business. The only thing there will be (is an) adjustment because of the size of the club. They don't have to do that when they go to Arsenal. There isn't that pressure, the badge isn't as heavy. It's heavy, but it's not as heavy," he added.
Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha this summer as they look to bounce back after a poor 2024-25 season.